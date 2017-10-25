A Beginner’s Guide To Bouldering In Tokyo

Source: savvytokyo.com Don’t get the wrong impression though — bouldering is for those with a bit of edge and courage. I knew absolutely nothing about the sport, and apart from some basic rock climbing and abseiling in the Kenyan wilderness as a child, the concept of climbing up a wall was alien to me. Perhaps it was my recent trip to Mt. Fuji that spurred me on. I suppose my first fear was embarrassment. The thought of having all these other people watching me as I desperately grabbed onto the wall, my behind protruding far too much away from it, and my slight fear of heights causing unnecessary amounts of sweating, was beginning to get slightly unbearable. I first saw the wall at T-Wall, a bouldering gym with branches in five locations in Tokyo. Its bright colors and strange protrusions meant absolutely nothing to me. Were there any rules? Or was the idea to just go into Spiderman mode and start scaling any wall? No, it’s nothing like Spiderman To start with, assuming you aren’t equipped with the right shoes, you must rent some at the gym. Your shoes must be fit enough that they are a little uncomfortable. In fact, I was told your toes will be slightly scrunched up. Next, chalk up your hands and listen closely to the instructions. The signs on the walls: Follow the same colors and stickers all the way to the top. Each colorful and sometimes-crazy shape popping out of the wall will also have a series of stickers with letters and numbers in different colors. The colors represent the level of difficulty, while the numbers show both increased difficulty within a level and the number of different courses for …continue reading