Source: Tokyo Cheapo Halloween events

|credit|

Halloween Street Parties: Although actual Halloween is on a Tuesday this year, we expect Saturday night (Oct 28) to be the night to head to Shibuya Crossing for quite possibly the world’s largest street party. Friday and Tuesday should also see plenty of revelers though. And as with past years there is no official organizer, so you just show up after dark and join the crowds. Read our guide on what to expect here.

Zombie Rooftop Halloween Party (Oct 28): Break out your ghoulish and outrageous outfits and join Tokyo Cheapo and Tokyo Chapter for a frightfully fantastic night to celebrate Halloween. The newly renovated rooftop at Ninetytwo13 will be ready for this blood-curdling night along with plenty of indo The post Cheapo Weekend for Oct 28-29: Halloween Weekend in Tokyo appeared first on Tokyo Cheapo. …continue reading