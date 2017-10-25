Source: japan-attractions.jp this year shopping center and department stores such as Chuo-ku, on the theme of “nice alive in the chic spirit!” Is together “, Chuo-ku, tourism commercial festival “will be held.

At the opening event, in order to carry out continuously the reconstruction assistance of the Great East Japan Earthquake, with carrying out the charity event, will introduce the first 36 generations, Chuo-ku, tourism ambassador miss center. In addition, in the period, around the ward while touching the shopping center and department stores to perform the decoration and events on the theme of Halloween “Happy Halloween Week” and of Chuo-ku, history and cultural events such as “treasure hunting game” is held It will be.

In addition, antenna shop 26 shop in the ward as sponsorship events, etc. to participate “antenna shop stamp rally”, “Autumn Ginza 2017″ familiar “silver tea ceremony” is performed as Ginza tradition of autumn, etc. it will also be held.

During the 2017 October 2 (Mon) – 2017 November 3 (gold), because a variety of events in the ward throughout will be held, by all means, please join us. ◆ Japan earthquake reconstruction assistance charity opening event

for performing continuously the reconstruction assistance of the Great East Japan Earthquake, and distributes specialty products such as wards shopping district as well as ask for donations at each venue. Dates: October 2 (Monday)

Venue:

Main site (Yaesu underground shopping center main avenue) 11 am –

Kyobashi site (Ginza Mitsukoshi 9th floor Ginza terrace) 0 pm 30 minutes to

Nihonbashi site (Tornare Nihonbashi Hamacho ago) 1:30 pm –

– Tsukishima site (Harumi Triton Square Grand lobby) pm 30 pm – 2 ◆ Happy Halloween Week

Shopping mall and department stores, etc., make the common theme of the event and decorate the “Halloween” in the wards around. Dates: October 21 (Saturday) from October 31 (Tuesday) ◆ 12th, Chuo-ku, in the antenna shop …continue reading