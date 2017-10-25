Drone ownership, usage and image in Japan

Source: 世論 What Japan Thinks The Outdoor Research Institute recently reported on a survey they conducted into drones. There most likely were more than three questions, but the press release only gave us these below. I’ve not had a drone, and don’t really have any desire to get one. In particular in Japan there are too many restrictions in place to make it of much use, I feel. Here’s a nice night drone shot from Okinawa, although flying over towns at night needs special permission, I believe… Research results Q1: Do you own a drone? (Sample size=1,446) Yes (to SQ1) 4.8% No, but interested in getting one 48.5% No, and don’t plan to buy (to SQ2) 46.7% Q1SQ1: Where do you usually use your drone? (Sample size=70, multiple answer) Votes Percentage Hardly ever use it 28 40.0% Around home, garden, etc 25 35.7% Outdoor, in countryside 25 35.7% Sports ground, etc where I have permission to use in public places 1 1.4% Q1SQ2: Why don’t you plan to buy a drone? (Sample size=701, multiple answer) Votes Percentage Think they are too expensive 330 47.1% Feel there are too few places to use it 320 45.6% Worry about people looking at me, watching my manners, laws 253 36.1% They have an image of breaking easily 125 17.8% No particular reason, just don’t feel it would be fun, needed 63 9.0% Just seem to have a negative image 38 5.4% Demographics Between the 30th of August and the 7th of September 2017 1446 members of the camp booking service Nap, 1,008 male and 438 female, completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given. …continue reading