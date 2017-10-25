Drone ownership, usage and image in Japan

|
The Outdoor Research Institute recently reported on a survey they conducted into drones. There most likely were more than three questions, but the press release only gave us these below.
I’ve not had a drone, and don’t really have any desire to get one. In particular in Japan there are too many restrictions in place to make it of much use, I feel.
Here’s a nice night drone shot from Okinawa, although flying over towns at night needs special permission, I believe…
Research results
Q1: Do you own a drone? (Sample size=1,446)
|Yes (to SQ1)
|4.8%
|No, but interested in getting one
|48.5%
|No, and don’t plan to buy (to SQ2)
|46.7%
Q1SQ1: Where do you usually use your drone? (Sample size=70, multiple answer)
|
|Votes
|Percentage
|Hardly ever use it
|28
|40.0%
|Around home, garden, etc
|25
|35.7%
|Outdoor, in countryside
|25
|35.7%
|Sports ground, etc where I have permission to use in public places
|1
|1.4%
Q1SQ2: Why don’t you plan to buy a drone? (Sample size=701, multiple answer)
|
|Votes
|Percentage
|Think they are too expensive
|330
|47.1%
|Feel there are too few places to use it
|320
|45.6%
|Worry about people looking at me, watching my manners, laws
|253
|36.1%
|They have an image of breaking easily
|125
|17.8%
|No particular reason, just don’t feel it would be fun, needed
|63
|9.0%
|Just seem to have a negative image
|38
|5.4%
Demographics
Between the 30th of August and the 7th of September 2017 1446 members of the camp booking service Nap, 1,008 male and 438 female, completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.