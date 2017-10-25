Election Dissection: What Happened When Japan Went to the Polls

Source: Gaijin Pot It’s difficult to miss a Japanese election. You’ll likely be woken up at 8 a.m. by the vans that circle the neighborhood with loud speakers blaring. Because of this, I assumed that all politicians here were elected, in part, on their vocal prowess. Yet, if that was the case, then I think every shopkeeper in Japan proficient at greeting new customers walking through their doors, would have a shot as a career politician. Despite a typhoon making landfall (that I’m convinced Prime Minister Shinzo Abe summoned with his magical rain dance) voters came out. If you didn’t catch it (spoiler alert), Abe won. There were a few exciting moments, though. If by exciting, you mean the dictionary definition of a “slightly raised, apathetic eyebrow.” Abe and the LDP The LDP managed to secure what is being called a “super thirds majority” of seats in the Diet, the Japanese parliament. Arguably the worst superhero name imaginable. Abe originally called the election to take advantage of an increasingly weakened opposition and to capitalize on his gains in the opinion polls following his tough stance on North Korea. Another, less-broadcasted reason the election was called was to try and draw attention away from several cronyism scandals which have hit the Abe administration. He’s also been doing this to reach his own not-so-secret personal goal of becoming Japan’s longest-running prime minister. Currently, he’s in fifth place so he still needs to climb the “leaderboard” (he’s 489 days behind Shigeru Yoshida, who was prime minister from May 1946 to December 1954 — a total of 2,614 days). Calling the election when he did, with the opposition at its weakest and in disarray, is the political equivalent of a self-employed person giving themselves a “world’s best boss” award. The main problem that the Party of Hope faced was …continue reading