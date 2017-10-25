Source: deep kyoto Kyoto Brighton Hotel is a lovely, old-style, upscale hotel close by Kyoto Imperial Palace Park. This hotel is renowned for its hospitable service and top-notch dining facilities. To be honest, this hotel doesn’t look so impressive from the outside, but step inside and – Behold the grandeur of Kyoto Brighton Hotel’s gigantic interior atrium. – Whoa! Check out that massive interior atrium! Six floors high and flooded with natural light, the atrium is the central hub of the hotel and here you will find both the reception desk and the stylish lobby lounge bar Cour au Midi. Guest Rooms

Kyoto Brighton Hotel was built in the late 1980s, but all 182 rooms and suites were completely renovated in 2010, so they are in tip-top condition. Guest rooms are clean, comfortable and noticeably spacious, and come with a range of double, twin, triple or quadruple beds. All rooms are non-smoking and because of the size of the rooms this hotel is really ideal for families with children. All guest rooms have free Wi-Fi, a big screen TV with DVD player, a combined air purifier and humidifier, a hairdryer, slippers, nightwear, a bathrobe and a safe for your valuables. All rooms have their own private bathrooms with both a bathtub and shower, and are supplied with a full set of towels and complementary toiletries. A Executive Twin room. Click the pic for room rates. Check room rates at Kyoto Brighton Hotel. Dining Facilities

Kyoto Brighton Hotel has a great range of on-site restaurants to serve all tastes. In addition to the lobby lounge bar Cour au Midi (which is popular for its afternoon tea and cake sets), there is a terrace buffet restaurant called Feerie, a Chinese restaurant called Kakan and two more restaurants serving the very best Japanese cuisine. Hotaru serves traditional Kyoto style …continue reading