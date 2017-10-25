Our Guide to the Best Japanese Costumes for Halloween 2017

Japanese Halloween is somewhat different to Halloween in other countries. You won’t encounter much trick-or-treating going on, but there’s plenty of costumes and dressing-up. However, this tends to happen in major urban centers, most notably Hachiko in Shibuya.

The costumes are more like a version of Japanese cosplay than regular Halloween. You are more likely to see Wally, Mario or Minions than your usual Halloween ghouls and ghosts. This brilliant fusion of modern American and Japanese pop culture trends has resulted in an annual bonanza, where young people swarm into Tokyo and other cities in an amazing array of different clothes.

Here are some of our favorites for 2017, selected from the recent offerings available at Japan Trend Shop.

Kacchu Cardboard Samurai Armor

Little says “Japan” more than samurai, and this Kacchu Cardboard Samurai Armor is a wonderfully DIY and fun way to explore this heritage. There is also a version for kids.

Dragon Ball Z Goku Mask & Costume

The Dragon Ball Z Goku Mask & Costume is one of the best anime costumes out there in terms of realism and durability. If anime and video game character cosplay is your thing, naturally there is a host of other options, including these Master Roshi’s Sunglasses as well as costume and mask sets for Frieza and Piccolo.

Koppu no Fuchiko Costume and Wig

The Koppu no Fuchiko Costume and Wig is basd on the cult character by Kitan Club, which was originally a capsule toy. Transform yourself into a slightly surreal version of the archetypal Showa-era “office lady.”

Damegi-chan Pajama Suit

The Damegi-chan Pajama Suit is part of a growing line …continue reading