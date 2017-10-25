Residents in Kyoto neighborhood ban short-term rentals

Residents of the Shimoseizoguchicho address in Kamigyo Ward, Kyoto, have received city approval for neighborhood bylaws that will ban Airbnb-style rentals, apartment buildings and enforce strict height limits.

This is expected to be a model case for neighborhoods struggling with a rise in short-term accommodation facilities and apartment development.

Last year, local residents fought to halt the construction of a 5-storey apartment building in the neighborhood but were unsuccessful. The new bylaws aim to prevent further redevelopments from taking place.

The bylaws will be in effect for the next five years and have the following restrictions:

Detached houses only.

Maximum height limits of 10 meters.

No apartment buildings.

Non-residential uses will be limited to classrooms, offices and clinics, while minpaku-style short-term and overnight accommodation will not be allowed.

Over 55 years have passed since this district was developed and many of the original residents are now elderly or have passed away, leaving a growing number of empty homes. The neighborhood bylaws hope to both create and maintain a pleasant living environment, encouraging new residents to move into the area.

Source: The Kyoto Shimbun, October 20, 2017.

