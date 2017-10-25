SMTB becomes top KKR manager, displacing in-house team

The in-house management team at the Federation of National Public Service Personnel Mutual Aid Associations (KKR) is no longer the MAA’s top fund manager. A drop in domestic bond holdings, all of which are managed internally, means that Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank — with its mandates to actively and passively manage domestic stocks, actively and passively manage foreign bonds and passively manage foreign stocks — now leads the field. For the details see under the KKR section of ‘The Giants’ tab atop this page.

