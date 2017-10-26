45th Tokyo Motor Show

Source: japaninfoswap.com Japan’s motorcar industry is one of, if not the most important exporter and revenue generator in the economy here. Brands like Toyota, Honda, Nissan and Mitsubishi are known all over the world for their quality and innovation. Not to mention more than a few people swear by these brands. So it should come as no surprise that the bi-annual Tokyo Auto Show put on by the Japan Automobile Manufacturer’s Association (JAMA) is one of the most attended trade shows in the world. It is here where the cars that kicked off new technology like hybrid and all-electric power were introduced, and concepts from the practical to the most whimsical dazzle the eye and make us all wish for the future to come at a slightly faster pace. But Tokyo Motor Show (TMS) is so much more than that; it showcases ALL technologies revolving around getting from point A to B in the automotive world. Two years ago, the focus was on “connected intelligent roads and cars.” This year a large interactive experience called Tokyo Connected Lab 2017 will showcase a future Tokyo in which all things on the roads will communicate automatically. Surely companies will be showing off how driverless vehicles will be able to talk to each other in real-time to avoid and prevent accidents, traffic jams, and bad weather. Of course the major draw will be the cars themselves, and you’ll have more chances to not only see them inside Tokyo Big Sight, but also take a ride-along in them at a special venue set up at Rinkai Fukutoshin. A shuttle bus/taxi service will be offered to get you over to that area. Among the major unveilings we’re expecting are: Third Generation Toyota Mirai, which runs on hydrogen (!)

A standardized taxi for Japan built by Toyota (similar to the standard NYC …continue reading