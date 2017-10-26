Source: Japan Cheapo On any list of Japan’s natural wonders, wild monkeys are right up there. And in Kyushu you can find one of the largest groups of monkeys in the world.

Mount Takasaki

Takasakiyama Monkey Park, between Beppu and Oita, is home to around 1,500 wild Japanese macaques on the mountain’s slopes. The story goes that monkeys were devastating local farmers’ fields, so the animals were lured to the mountains in the 1950s by the promise of regular feeding.

|credit|

Nowadays you can wander freely among the monkeys as they lounge around, play and groom each other. There are regular feeding times so you’re bound to catch one, but you don’t need to wait because there are monkeys absolutely everywhere. You’re definitely on their turf, so obey the The post A Guide to Monkeying Around at Takasakiyama Monkey Park appeared first on Japan Cheapo. …continue reading