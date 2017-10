James speaks with Elliot, HR Manager, at HTM (Hokkaido Tourism Management) located in Niseko, Hokkaido.



If you are interested of living or working in Niseko, hospitality industry, season work in Japan or just a change of pace, take a listen to this interview.

We think you will enjoy Eliot’s story as staring as a season worker to HR Manager, what it is like to work in Niseko, HTM and other working in Japan observations.

Enjoy the show.

