Apartment asking prices across greater Tokyo drop slightly in September

According to Tokyo Kantei, the average asking price of a 70 sqm (753 sq ft) apartment across greater Tokyo was 35,550,000 Yen in September 2017, down 0.3% from the previous month but up 0.7% from last year. The average building age was 23.1 years.

In Tokyo’s 23 wards the average asking price was 52,920,000 Yen, down 0.9% from the previous month but up 0.5% from last year. The average building age was 22.7 years. Saitama City saw average asking prices increase by 2.0% from the previous month and 10.4% from last year.

In Tokyo’s central six wards (Chiyoda, Chuo, Minato, Shinjuku, Bunkyo and Shibuya) the average asking price was 73,250,000 Yen, down 0.9% from the previous month but up 1.8% from last year. The average building age was 20.7 years. Average asking prices in Osaka’s central six wards were up 0.2% from the previous month but down 1.7% from last year.

About the data:

Tokyo central 6 wards: Chiyoda, Chuo, Minato, Shinjuku, Bunkyo, Shibuya.

Jyonan, Jyosai 6 wards: Shinagawa, Meguro, Ota, Setagaya, Nakano, Suginami.

Jyohoku, Jyoto 11 wards: All other wards in Tokyo.

Osaka central 6 wards: Fukushima, Nishi, Tennoji, Naniwa, Kita, Chuo.

Nagoya central 3 wards: Naka, Higashi, Chikusa.

The data above is based on advertised prices which may be higher than actual prices after negotiations. Click here to read the REINS report about actual sale prices in September.

Source: Tokyo Kantei, October 23, 2017.

…continue reading