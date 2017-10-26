Complex Age and Its Fashionable Look at Ideals vs. Reality

Source: Manga Therapy “Love is a curse. It’s suffocating…and so…comforting.” For many of us growing up, we have ideas on what we and/or the world should be like. We look at our surroundings, process everything around, and then decide whether to adapt or strive for something better. What we believe based on our experiences becomes a huge part of our identities. While this is a good thing for the self, the world almost always stands ready to go against what you hold to be true. Case in point – look at fandom vs. the real world. Geek culture has become so prominent that it creates ideals and ideology in people on how things should be. Alas, the nature of reality has shown that even fans are not immune to bias. I want to take another look at Yui Sakama’s Complex Age to highlight how the main character’s ideals become broken over time and how it isn’t such a terrible thing to happen. As I discussed in an earlier post about the series, Complex Age is about a 26-year-old worker named Nagisa Kataura who cosplays outside of work. She hides her hobby in order to not be judged. However, when she gets into cosplay mode, Nagisa turns into a harsh critic over how the perfect cosplay should be. She obsesses over details that most fans don’t think about. Nagisa will go as far as to criticize whether fans watch the series they cosplay from if they do the wrong poses or say the wrong catchphrases. However, Nagisa has some doubts due to her age as she feels insecure about anyone younger than her that can pull off the same cosplays she does with no problem. That tension becomes escalated as Nagisa & her friend, Kimiko, meet Aya Kurihara, a new young …continue reading