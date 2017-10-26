Fall Foods in Japan: Where to Find Them and How to Cook Them

Source: Gaijin Pot Contrary to popular belief, autumn is not unique to Japan, nor is most of the produce available at this time of year. However, these hearty transition-season staples are rich in flavor and can be prepared in a number of ways. And, a lot of them are even featured in seasonal festivals for people less inclined to cooking. Either way, after trying the 10 ingredients on this list, you are sure to fall in love with Japanese food. Hearty starches Kabocha, or pumpkin. Kabocha (Japanese pumpkins) don’t look anything like pumpkins — they are small, green and certainly not big enough for carving a Jack O’ Lantern. (Though someone has probably tried it.) Hokkaido is the No. 1 producer of this hearty fall staple, which can be found in ¼ and ⅛ cuts or whole for about ¥300-¥400, depending on the size. Satsumaimo (Japanese sweet potatoes) meanwhile, grow best in southern climates like Kagoshima Prefecture. They hold a special place in the heart of many Japanese as imo hori, or digging for potatoes, is a common fall activity for kindergarten and elementary school students. How to eat: Japanese pumpkin and Japanese sweet potatoes are incredibly versatile ingredients that pack loads of taste and nutrients. They work well fried in deep batter as tempura or in the stuffing for croquettes. To warm up, try stewed kabocha or yaki imo, roasted sweet potatoes. Nutty proteins Chestnuts. Closely associated with roasting on an open fire and Christmas in western countries, kuri (chestnuts) are a classic fall delicacy. Ibaraki is the center of chestnut production in Japan, and the Kasama Shin-Kuri Festival of late September or early October celebrates the yearly harvest. Ginnan (gingko nuts) are not as popular as chestnuts but have a place in Japanese …continue reading