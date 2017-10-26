Immigration the solution to Japan’s population problem

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Toshihiro Menju, Japan Center for International Exchange The greatest crisis facing Japan is its population problem. Japan’s population has been on the decline since 2010. In 2015, the population appeared to be shrinking at a rate of 270,000 people per year. Recent projections by the National Institute of Population and Social Security Research show that even steeper declines are ahead. The population is expected to fall by 6.2 million in the 2020s, 8.2 million in the 2030s and 9 million in the 2040s — meaning a drop-off larger than the population of Tokyo every two decades. An elderly woman walks past jizo statues, dedicated to the growth of children and grandchildren, which also act as a memorial for miscarried children, decorated with colourful pinwheels and flowers at a Buddhist temple in Tokyo, Japan, 30 June 2017 (Photo: Reuters/Toru Hanai). ” data-medium-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTS19808-400×277.jpg” data-large-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTS19808-600×416.jpg” title=”An elderly woman walks past jizo statues, dedicated to the growth of children and grandchildren, which also act as a memorial for miscarried children, decorated with colourful pinwheels and flowers at a Buddhist temple in Tokyo, Japan, 30 June 2017 (Photo: Reuters/Toru Hanai).” src=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTS19808-400×277.jpg” alt=”An elderly woman walks past jizo statues, dedicated to the growth of children and grandchildren, which also act as a memorial for miscarried children, decorated with colourful pinwheels and flowers at a Buddhist temple in Tokyo, Japan, 30 June 2017 (Photo: Reuters/Toru Hanai).” width=”400″ height=”277″ srcset=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTS19808-400×277.jpg 400w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTS19808-150×104.jpg 150w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTS19808-768×532.jpg 768w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTS19808-600×416.jpg 600w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTS19808-300×208.jpg 300w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTS19808-100×69.jpg 100w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTS19808-500×346.jpg 500w” sizes=”(max-width: 400px) 100vw, 400px”> Japan’s ageing society and diminishing birth rate are also of concern. The elderly accounted for 26 per cent of the country’s population in 2014 and those aged 80 years or older exceeded 10 million in 2015. At the same time, the number of births in 2016 fell below one million for the first time …continue reading