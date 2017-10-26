Tsai’s mid-term blues

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Sheryn Lee, Macquarie University Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s administration is experiencing the mid-term blues. In July, support for Tsai’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) fell to a meagre 23.9 per cent — only marginally higher than support for the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) at 22.5 per cent. A majority of Taiwanese voters were undecided on party identification. In the following month, Tsai’s personal approval rating dropped to 29.8 per cent, making her a less popular leader than US President Donald Trump in the same period. While Tsai’s approval recovered to 46.4 per cent by the end of September, the figures remain well below her May 2016 post-election popularity high of 70 per cent. Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and Tainan city mayor William Lai attend a news conference in Taipei, Taiwan, 5 September 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Yeh G E). ” data-medium-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTX3ERB8-400×267.jpg” data-large-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTX3ERB8-600×400.jpg” title=”Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and Tainan city mayor William Lai attend a news conference in Taipei, Taiwan, 5 September 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Yeh G E).” src=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTX3ERB8-400×267.jpg” alt=”Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and Tainan city mayor William Lai attend a news conference in Taipei, Taiwan, 5 September 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Yeh G E).” width=”400″ height=”267″ srcset=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTX3ERB8-400×267.jpg 400w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTX3ERB8-150×100.jpg 150w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTX3ERB8-768×512.jpg 768w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTX3ERB8-600×400.jpg 600w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTX3ERB8-300×200.jpg 300w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTX3ERB8-100×67.jpg 100w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTX3ERB8-500×333.jpg 500w” sizes=”(max-width: 400px) 100vw, 400px”> On the one hand, shifts in preferences are normal in democracies as mid-term campaigns often motivate voters to vote against the ruling party in order to achieve a balance in policies. But the decrease in party affiliation should be alarming for Taiwan’s two major parties. The number of people who feel strongly affiliated to either the DPP or the KMT is declining, while undecided or swing voters are increasing. This usually has two effects on election day: weak voter turn-out or voters that decide at the polling …continue reading