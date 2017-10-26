Can’t Only Pick the Pieces You Like, Got to Experience the Whole

Source: Temple University Japan I’ve been needing a haircut for awhile now. It’s been nearly seven months since my last cut. Being in Japan, where would I go? The shops that are more accommodating to foreigners tend to be way more expensive, from what I could tell online. Thankfully, one of the girls on the hall just had a haircut and I decided to ask her where she got it done. She was very helpful and even helped me set up an appointment online. Fast forward to Saturday, day of the appointment. Having never been there and being the nervous goose that I am, I left early. I got to the place a half an hour early. Only for them to tell me that I did not have an appointment. I could feel myself panicking because I knew I had an appointment but I had no effective means of communicating this information. Good thing I had the confirmation email on my phone. Only to have the lady show me that the place I had booked the appointment with was near Kawasaki station, not near Motosumiyoshi Station. I had not even known the place was a chain salon. Well, what else could I do? I was not about to pay the ¥2000 cancellation fee. I booked it to Kawasaki. In my desperate dash to the station and realizing that I forgot my Passmo (a rechargeable train pass), I learned to not waste time searching through convoluted subway maps, where I barely know the kanji for places. Google maps gave me the train lines and station platform numbers but not the ticket prices (which are based on distance in Japan). Just politely ask someone: (place name) ikura desu ka? They’ll tell you the price (this is where it would be helpful to review numbers before going to Japan), …continue reading