Ditch the Train! See Japan in a Camper Van

Source: Gaijin Pot “Stop! Just stop the car,” I said. As the hum of the van’s engine died down, we sat in frantic silence, catching our breath, along the side of a narrow mountain road coated with thick fog and slick rain. Had my anxiety just gotten the best of me? I mean, I had done the whole unplanned, let’s-just-go-on-an adventure trip before in Japan — like bungee jumping off the side of a bridge and swimming in one of Yakushima’s waterfalls. This time, however, I was picturing us sliding off this cliff to our imminent demise. But let’s go back a couple weeks to when it all started. Mt.Fuji and a tea plantation at dawn from near Shizoka City. I saw this post on Instagram for a camper van in Japan. I had taken planes, cable cars ropeways, cars, ferries and, of course, trains in Japan before, but never a van with a bed in the back complete with camping supplies. Still, I was intrigued, especially because I had been following this trend through an old college friend, who had quit her job to travel the U.S. in a van for a year. But was #vanlife — a tag used more than 2 million times — really for me? Moreover, in a country saturated with reliable and well-worn transport (more than 3 million people use Shinjuku station per day!), did I really need to add another form of it to my list? Discovering Japan’s roadtrip culture Japan is the best at making everything — a thing. I found out that roadtripping in Japan is both adventurous and accessible through lasting infrastructure. Photo by Victoria Vlisides Road-side stop on the way to Mt. Fuji. Luckily, across Japan there are roadside stops packed with stalls and shops selling ramen, sandwiches, beverages, ice cream and other tasty treats, as well as …continue reading