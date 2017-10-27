Fratelli Paradiso: Great Italian Food in Omotesando Hills

Source: japaninfoswap.com In 2001 ‘Fratelli Paradiso opened the doors to in Potts Point, Sydney Australia, where it is a the staple of the Sydney food scene due to its consistently good Italian food and inimitable hospitality. The Ometesando shop itself is unpretentious and cool. You will find a handwritten menu on the black chalk board and artists and creative crowds come to check out the restaurant’s magnificent wall art. House breads and pasta are made fresh daily. The quality produce and seasonally driven food is considerate to all that is Italian, and an exciting and innovative variety of natural wines are available all-day. Fratelli Paradiso Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 4-12-10 Omotesando Hills 3F – Map Link

Reservations: 03-5410-8100

Contact: 03-3408-0800

