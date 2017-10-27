Three Events from Writers in Kyoto (WiK)

Source: deep kyoto As the year winds down towards its close our friends in the Writers in Kyoto (WiK) group seem to be getting ever more active! Here are three upcoming events beginning this weekend with a talk on haiku legend, Matsuo Basho. Check out the details and the links below. 1. October 28th: Humanity in Basho

2. November 18th: ‘Zen Gardens and Temples of Kyoto‘ Book Launch Event

3. December 17th: WiK Anthology Party OCTOBER 28th: Humanity in Basho A two-part lecture on the 17th century haiku poet Matsuo Basho by Jeff Robbins with a Q&A session.

Part I (14.30-15.30) — Difficulties and Solutions in Translating Basho

Part II (16.00-17.00) — Love and Sex in Basho Renku

Jeff Robbins has studied, translated, and interpreted Basho’s works for 35 years, and compiled a substantial collection in English of of Basho’s linked verse, tanka, letters, and spoken words. This is a joint event SWET (Society of Writers, Editors and Translators)

Date: Saturday October 28th

Time: 14.00-17.00

Place: B101 of Shofukan building in the Omiya campus of Ryukoku University. Less than 15 minutes walk from Kyoto JR station. The Shofukan building stands on the south-east corner of the Shichijo Omiya intersection.

Fee: ¥500 for SWET and/ or WiK members. For non-members ¥1,000.

Further details: http://www.writersinkyoto.com/2017/09/basho-talk-oct-28/ NOVEMBER 18th: ‘Zen Gardens and Temples of Kyoto‘ Book Launch Event A celebration of a new publication by two WiK members, John Dougill and John Einarsen.

Published by Tuttle, ‘Zen Gardens and Temples of Kyoto‘, is a richly illustrated book with over 100 colour photos. It consists of two parts, the first covering Zen and Japanese Culture, the second part being a guide to 35 temples and sub temples that are open to the public. There is a preface by Takafumi Kawakami, deputy head of Shunko-in, an interview with Thomas Kirchner of …continue reading