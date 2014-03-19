Japanese Emperor Akihito turned 83 on Friday. At a press conference held prior to the birthday, he expressed his gratitude for national discussions on his possible abdication.
"I expressed what I have thought in recent years, seeking advice from the cabinet," the Emperor said, referring to a video message he released in August. The message suggested his strong wish to abdicate.
"I sincerely appreciate that many people listened and thought carefully from various perspectives," the Emperor said.
The press conference by the Emperor, held at the Imperial Palace on Tuesday, was the first since the video message was released.
Looking back at the past year from his official visit to the Philippines in January together with Empress Michiko, the Emperor said, "I was grateful that I had the opportunity to visit places where souls of the war dead rest and pray for them."
