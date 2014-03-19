The Japanese government has decided to start landfill work at the Henoko coastal area in the city of Nago, Okinawa Prefecture, on Tuesday for the relocation of the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air base, informed sources said Monday.
The move will mark a milestone in the controversial project to build a replacement facility there for the Futenma base, now in the city of Ginowan in the southernmost Japan prefecture, since the Japanese and U.S. governments reached an accord in 1996 on the return of the Futenma site to Japan.
Okinawa Governor Takeshi Onaga is poised to sue the central government to block the landfill work, which is seen irreversibly changing the natural environment there.
On Tuesday, the national government plans to drop a large amount of stone onto the seabed off Henoko using a crane to make the foundations for protection walls around the landfill site if weather conditions allow, according to the sources.
Democratic Party leader Renho announced Thursday she will step down as the head of the nation’s largest opposition force, saying she didn’t have the leadership ability to maintain party unity in the wake of its crushing defeat in the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly election earlier this month. (Japan Times)
Four of six Japanese nationals detained in China in March for their suspected involvement in unspecified "illegal activities" are now back in Japan after having been released, Japan's top government spokesman said Thursday. (Japan Times)
The head of Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force is expected to resign over cover-up allegations involving peacekeepers in South Sudan, dealing another blow to scandal-plagued Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. (Nikkei)
One woman fell into a coma and 13 others were injured Wednesday night after a passenger boat rammed into a facility of Kobe Airport in Hyogo Prefecture in western Japan, firefighters said. (Japan Today)
The Japanese government is poised to impose a safeguard measure to protect domestic cattle farmers against foreign beef for the first time in 14 years, in response to a surge in imports of frozen products from the United States, informed sources said Wednesday. (Jiji)