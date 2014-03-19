Japan to start Henoko landfill work for U.S. base Tues.
Jiji -- Apr 25
The Japanese government has decided to start landfill work at the Henoko coastal area in the city of Nago, Okinawa Prefecture, on Tuesday for the relocation of the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air base, informed sources said Monday.

The move will mark a milestone in the controversial project to build a replacement facility there for the Futenma base, now in the city of Ginowan in the southernmost Japan prefecture, since the Japanese and U.S. governments reached an accord in 1996 on the return of the Futenma site to Japan.

Okinawa Governor Takeshi Onaga is poised to sue the central government to block the landfill work, which is seen irreversibly changing the natural environment there.

On Tuesday, the national government plans to drop a large amount of stone onto the seabed off Henoko using a crane to make the foundations for protection walls around the landfill site if weather conditions allow, according to the sources.

政府は、沖縄県名護市の辺野古沖で行われているアメリカ軍普天間基地の移設工事について、25日にも護岸工事に着手する方針を固めました。　護岸工事は、周辺の海を埋め立てて新たに作られる飛行場の外枠にあたる部分で行われる予定です。
