Japan's chief negotiator for the Trans-Pacific Partnership talks says he wants to lead working-level discussions toward the deal's implementation without the United States.

Keiichi Katakami told this to reporters on Monday before leaving for a meeting aimed at laying the groundwork for TPP ministerial talks in Vietnam late this month.

The 2-day preparatory meeting will open on Tuesday in Toronto, Canada. The meeting will comprise representatives from 11 parties to the TPP, since the United States had decided to withdraw from the deal.

Katakami said Japan wants to lead the meeting in Vietnam so the 11 nations can together determine the future direction of the TPP.

He said he anticipates hearing a variety of opinions, as each nation has its own interests and domestic circumstances to take into consideration.

The Japanese government is set to pursue the possibility of implementing the TPP without the US. But Washington is eager to enter into bilateral free trade agreement negotiations with Japan.