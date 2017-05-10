Tokyo Metropolitan Police have used a DNA analysis to apprehend a suspect in a decade-old robbery case just months before the expiration of the statute of limitations, reports TV Asahi (May 10).

In September of 2007, Toshifumi Yamaguchi, 38, allegedly snuck into the second-floor residence of a woman, then 26, covered her mouth and jumped atop her. He then stole 9,000 yen in cash before fleeing the scene.

With the statute of limitations in robbery cases being 10 years, police earlier this year re-examined a towel found at the crime scene. The results of a DNA analysis of the item proved to be a match for the suspect, who was first arrested for a theft case five years ago.

Yamaguchi admits to the allegations. "But I do not remember the details clearly, " the suspect is quoted by the Sugamo Police Station, according to TBS News (May 10).

10年前、東京・豊島区で女性のアパートに忍び込み、現金を盗んだとして38歳の男が逮捕されました。時効があと4カ月に迫っていました。