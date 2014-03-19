The average life expectancy in 2015 for Japanese men was highest in Shiga Prefecture, western Japan, at 81.78 years, a health ministry survey showed Wednesday.

The average life expectancy for women was highest in Nagano Prefecture, central Japan, at 87.67 years, according to the survey, conducted every five years since 1965 to analyze regional disparities in life span.

Shiga ranked top for the first time, either for men or women.

The lowest figure for men was 78.67 years in Aomori Prefecture, northeastern Japan, and for women 85.93 years, also in Aomori.

The difference between the highest and lowest figures shrank to record lows for both men and women, at 3.11 years and 1.74 years, respectively.