The average life expectancy in 2015 for Japanese men was highest in Shiga Prefecture, western Japan, at 81.78 years, a health ministry survey showed Wednesday.
The average life expectancy for women was highest in Nagano Prefecture, central Japan, at 87.67 years, according to the survey, conducted every five years since 1965 to analyze regional disparities in life span.
Shiga ranked top for the first time, either for men or women.
The lowest figure for men was 78.67 years in Aomori Prefecture, northeastern Japan, and for women 85.93 years, also in Aomori.
The difference between the highest and lowest figures shrank to record lows for both men and women, at 3.11 years and 1.74 years, respectively.
Smartphone users in Japan may soon start enjoying a faster and easier shopping experience. The country's 3 major banks say they're going to join hands to standardize a single payment system using QR code. (NHK)
American rocker and songwriter Bob Dylan will perform at the Fuji Rock Festival in July, his first appearance in Japan since receiving the 2016 Nobel Prize in Literature, the event's organizer said. (Kyodo)
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 24-year-old man who is suspected of swindling multiple women by posing as the son of the president of a talent agency, reports Nippon News Network (tokyoreporter.com)
Japan will begin allowing commercial drones to deliver packages in remote areas this summer with a view to urban operation in a few years as labor-strapped companies look to take advantage of the technology. (Nikkei)