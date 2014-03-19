A bluefin tuna weighing as much as 460 kilograms from Wakayama Prefecture, western Japan, arrived at the Tsukiji wholesale food market in Tokyo on Tuesday morning for auction.

It is the second-heaviest bluefin tuna ever caught off Japan and handled by the market in Chuo Ward in the Japanese capital, only after a 496-kilogram fish that came from the southwestern prefecture of Miyazaki in 1986.The tuna from Wakayama, which was unloaded on Monday at Nachikatsuura Port in the prefecture, one of the leading tuna fishing ports in Japan, fetched 8.74 million yen at an auction at Tsukiji later on Tuesday.As the tuna's intestines and other internal organs were removed before it was sent to Tsukiji, the fish is believed to have weighed over 500 kilograms when it was caught.Domestic bluefin tuna weighing over 400 kilograms at the time of shipment are rare. Only several such tuna are handled a year even at Tsukiji, one of the largest wholesale food markets in the world in terms of the volume of fishery products traded.

12日朝、和歌山県の勝浦漁港で水揚げされた巨大なマグロ。そのあまりの大きさに漁師たちからも笑みがこぼれる。その体長は274センチ。重さはなんと450キロ。国内有数の水揚げ量を誇る勝浦漁港でも過去最大で最重量記録を更新した。1時間以上の格闘を経て釣り上げたというこの巨大マグロ。