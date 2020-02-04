Japan's two biggest airlines say they are slashing the number of flights to and from China because of a slump in demand due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Japan Airlines says it will suspend services connecting Narita, near Tokyo, with Beijing and Shanghai, and flights between Chubu airport in central Japan, and Shanghai. The suspensions will start February 17 and are slated to run until March 28.

All Nippon Airways will also pull its Narita-Beijing route from February 10 until late March.

It will halve the number of flights between Tokyo's Haneda airport and Beijing, and has already suspended its route connecting Narita with Wuhan.

Smaller airlines in Japan are canceling services too.

Jetstar Japan will halt flights connecting Narita with Shanghai from Wednesday.

Spring Airlines Japan has already halted its route linking Narita with Wuhan.