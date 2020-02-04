Japan's two biggest airlines say they are slashing the number of flights to and from China because of a slump in demand due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Japan Airlines says it will suspend services connecting Narita, near Tokyo, with Beijing and Shanghai, and flights between Chubu airport in central Japan, and Shanghai. The suspensions will start February 17 and are slated to run until March 28.
All Nippon Airways will also pull its Narita-Beijing route from February 10 until late March.
It will halve the number of flights between Tokyo's Haneda airport and Beijing, and has already suspended its route connecting Narita with Wuhan.
Smaller airlines in Japan are canceling services too.
Jetstar Japan will halt flights connecting Narita with Shanghai from Wednesday.
Spring Airlines Japan has already halted its route linking Narita with Wuhan.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Thursday that Japan has decided to refuse entry to noncitizen passengers on board a luxury cruise ship that is set to arrive in the country later this week as some are suspected to be infected with the new coronavirus.
(Japan Times)
The number of criminal offenses recorded by police in 2019 dropped 8.4 percent from the previous year to 748,623, hitting a postwar low for the fifth straight year, the National Police Agency said Thursday.
(Japan Times)
Osaka has lost its title as Japan’s bag-snatching capital after the number of cases recorded by police in the prefecture fell by 146 in 2019 from the previous year to 254, police sources said Thursday.
(Japan Times)
As the supply of surgical masks in Japan's stores runs low amid fears of the new coronavirus from China, some have attempted to profit from the situation by offering masks for resale online at rates far higher than retail prices. (Kyodo)
A man on trial over a fatal knife rampage in 2016 at a care home for people with mental disabilities told a court Wednesday that he committed the murders because he felt “it would be beneficial to society.” (Japan Times)
Amid the growing spread of new coronavirus 2019-nCoV, universities and high schools approaching entrance exam season nationwide are setting out precautions for examinees, including allowing them to wear masks during the tests and reimbursing test fees if an infection prevents them from sitting their exams. (Japan Times)
An 18-year-old high school student was killed Wednesday morning when she was struck by a small landslide while walking through a residential area in the city of Zushi, Kanagawa Prefecture, local police said. (Japan Today)