Japan reported in 2017 over 5,000 syphilis patients for the first time since comparable data became available in 1999, with the number rising particularly among women in their 20s, data by a national research center showed Friday. (Japan Today)
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expressed his strong determination on Friday to significantly improve Japan's relations with China this year, which marks the 40th anniversary of the signing of the bilateral peace and friendship treaty. (Jiji)
The Japan Meteorological Agency said Friday that there was a miscalculation behind its emergency warning on the day of a strong earthquake off the coast of Ibaraki Prefecture, which was followed by no major quake. (Jiji)
A joint research team of Kyoto University and Osaka University said Friday it has succeeded in repairing finger function in monkeys with spinal cord injuries using an antibody against a protein that blocks neural regeneration. (Jiji)
An 405 kg (892 pound) bluefin tuna has sold for ¥36.5 million ($320,000) in what may really be Tsukiji market's final year-opening auction at its current site in downtown Tokyo, media reports said Friday. (Japan Times)
South Korean President Moon Jae-in apologized to former "comfort women" Thursday, saying the 2015 agreement with Japan negotiated by his predecessor's government in an effort to bring closure to the wartime issue failed to consider the wishes of the women themselves. (Nikkei)
A mayor in western Japan, who has taken a hard-line stance toward news organizations he considers "biased," refused to answer questions from a reporter on Thursday, telling him "I'll kill you" before walking away. (Kyodo)
A rescue team on Thursday found the body of a man on a mountain after he is believed to have engaged in a suicide pact with a teenage girl who backed out, reports the Sankei Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
"Scientist and scholar" clinched the top spot in an annual survey on most popular jobs among Japanese boys for the first time in 15 years, following recent Nobel Prize awards to Japanese scientists, a life insurer said Thursday. (Japan Today)